I don’t know about you but when it comes to politicians, I like mine confident enough to read the name of a cafe without losing their minds. In fact, if my local MSP began raging about that kind of thing, I’d start to question their suitability for elected office. Politics is a tough business and if the fact, for example, that Edinburgh Castle contains a “Redcoat Cafe” is enough to trigger you, then maybe it’s not for you.

A number of SNP politicians, I’m afraid, are so easily distressed about the existence of such an establishment that they’re now calling for the cafe’s name to be changed. Worse, Historic Environment Scotland appears to be listening and has announced a review of the matter.

The circumstances of this latest instance of confected outrage are so pathetic that it’s difficult to discuss without feeling deep embarrassment on behalf of those speaking out. On Sunday evening, the Edinburgh Castle Twitter account shared photos of its newly refurbished Redcoat Cafe. Visitors to the landmark were invited to pop in for a slice of cake. Innocuous stuff unless you’re programmed to find offence in the slightest thing.

Redcoats in the War of 1812, as depicted by re-enactors, and other conflicts included many Scots among their ranks (Picture: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

'English colonial rule’

SNP MP Douglas Chapman reacted to this suggestion by calling for a rebrand, adding: “I don’t think many will be popping in for anything.” Nationalist MSP Kevin Stewart added: “This can’t be for real, surely? If so, this is a huge misjudgement.” And the SNP’s former Holyrood presiding officer Tricia Marwick got herself a slice of that sweet, sweet outrage, demanding: “Tell me this isn’t for real.”

Chapman’s outburst came a day after he shared, online, the suggestion that a vote for Labour at the next general election would be a vote for “English colonial rule” so let’s bear in mind that he’s an excitable fellow. Even so, fuming at the name of a cafe is especially batty. Of course, these politicians encouraged a wave of exhausting anger from supporters of independence, who explained that the very existence of a Redcoat Cafe was offensive to Scots.

Give me strength. For one thing, the Redcoat Cafe has been so named for 30 years, during which time none of these political giants saw fit to campaign for a rebrand. For another – whisper it – there have been Scottish Redcoats, you know?

Mixing their own magnolia

Scottish nationalism is supposed to be positive, to be about big ideas for progress. Its leading figures tell us their special “civic” nationalism isn’t about grievance but about unleashing the potential of a confident Scotland. But all nationalisms – “civic” or otherwise – require an ‘other’ and, as Chapman, Stewart, Warwick and countless independence supporters have confirmed – that other is England. Of course it is.

During the 2014 independence referendum, independence campaigners demanded boycotts against any company that didn’t endorse their constitutional position. At one stage, reports that the DIY giant B&Q would prefer the UK to remain intact saw nationalists share, online, recipes for paint.