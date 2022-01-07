Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries described the idea that the BBC should play God Save the Queen at the end of its programmes as 'fantastic' (Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

However, there are undoubtedly some people who would like to see the restoration of this practice. Culture minister Chris Philp was certainly a fan, replying that “the more we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better”, while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries could be heard saying “fantastic”.

And even people who wear their patriotism lightly might welcome the idea, if only as a gentle and subtle reminder from Aunty Beeb that it is perhaps time to think about going to bed.

Of course, in the spirit of consumer choice, other channels may wish to adopt their own closing down anthems and it’s not hard to imagine calls from nationalists for Flower of Scotland (or perhaps Scotland the Brave or Scots Wha Hae) to be played instead.

The Gold TV channel would surely seek to use Spandau Ballet’s 1983 epic of the same name, Yesterday could try asking Paul McCartney for permission to use his famed Beatles song, while shopping channels might hold an auction for the rights to use Money (That’s What I Want).

But, as we’ve said before, the greatest unadopted anthem is surely the one suggested long ago by none other than Billy Connolly – the theme tune to BBC Radio 4 soap opera, The Archers. Everybody! “La, la, la, la, la, la, lah, La, la, la, la laah, laah.”

