Tory MP Andrew Rosindell had told MPs on Thursday the national broadcaster should play the anthem at the end of their programming every day.

Mr Rosindell told the Commons: “I know the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides a great sense of unity and pride in our nation.

“So in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure the BBC restores it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?”

UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries could be heard saying “fantastic” after Mr Rosindell finished his question.

Culture minister Chris Philp agreed and called for more acts of patriotism.

He said: “We fully support the signing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen and other expressions of patriotism, including the flying of the Union Jack.

“The more that we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better. Organisations like schools are free to promote it and the more we can do in this area, the better it’ll be.”

Elsewhere in the questions session, Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope urged the UK Government to remove the power of the BBC to enforce sanctions against over-75s who have not paid the TV licence fee.

He said: “Do we trust the BBC? Wouldn’t it be much better to remove the power of the BBC to enforce sanctions by the criminal law against those who are over 75, who are supporting a policy that the Government says it also supports?”

Ms Dorries said the issue was “something which remains very much under review and on my desk”.

The session also saw SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart urge Jacob Rees-Mogg to bring back the hybrid Parliament and proxy voting “for the sake of democracy”.