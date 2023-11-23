The UK Government has now provided more than £2.7 billion in funding for Scottish projects as part of its levelling-up agenda

Increasing the prosperity of hard-working families, helping businesses, getting people back into work and driving economic growth are at the heart of the UK Government’s mission. That’s why Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered an autumn statement giving tax-breaks to 2.5 million Scots through National Insurance (NI) cuts and the biggest-ever increase in the National Living Wage.

The NI change will also help Scottish firms, which are also to benefit from Britain’s biggest-ever business tax break, a relief, known as “full-expensing”, for companies investing in their futures. As Scottish Secretary, I’m proud the autumn statement delivers for Scotland. I’m also delighted it includes a freeze in spirits duty, which is an enormous boost for the Scotch whisky industry – not only Scotland’s most valuable food and drink export but the UK’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our measures to increase the cash in people’s pockets will stimulate growth and I would urge the Scottish Government to use its tax powers to take similar action when it unveils its budget next month. Crucially, the Chancellor’s package delivers yet more direct UK Government investment in Scotland with a further cash injection of more than £200 million.

This sum is in addition to a record annual £41 billion block grant for the Scottish Government, an extra £1.9bn from the Budget and last year’s autumn statement, plus the £545m coming to Scotland over the next two years as a result of yesterday’s Barnett consequentials. The extra direct investment now means the UK Government has passed the £2.7bn milestone when it comes to financing Scottish projects as part of our levelling-up agenda.

This is funding a hugely impressive portfolio of projects and initiatives including 12 Scottish growth deals, freeports, investment zones plus a host of funds delivering levelling-up projects across the country. I’m intensely proud of the UK Government’s record of investing in Scotland and our efforts to create equality of opportunity for all. I believe we have become the most active and effective UK Government in Scotland of the post-devolution era.

Yesterday’s autumn statement was more evidence of our willingness to listen to locals and help them improve their communities. For example, we have listened to those asking for much-needed improvements to the Corran Ferry. For too long the unreliable nature of this lifeline service has paralysed remote communities, making life difficult for those in places like Ardnamurchan, Fort William and Mull. Therefore, we are re-profiling £20m of UK Government cash invested in the Inverness and Highland City-Region Growth Deal to upgrade the ferry infrastructure.

We will also distribute £80m, which will be split between four newly created Scottish levelling-up partnerships. The cash going to Dundee, the Western Isles, Scottish Borders, and Argyll and Bute will address local issues and regenerate communities. This complements a further £122m for six Scottish projects via the third round of the UK Government’s levelling-up fund. Furthermore, we will work with the Scottish Government to deliver additional tax breaks and double the support available, with up to an additional £160m to support the long-term prosperity of Scotland's two new investment zones, extending the current programme from five to ten years.

The Corran ferry is set to benefit from £20 million of UK Government funding (Picture: Neil Hanna)

As these examples show, the UK Government is determined to work for the people of Scotland. The measures contained in yesterday’s autumn statement underline that resolve.