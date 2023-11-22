All Sections
Autumn Statement live: Jeremy Hunt to slash National Insurance and reform benefits

The Chancellor will give what is expected to be the last Autumn Statement of this parliament.

Alexander Brown
By Alexander Brown
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
 Comment

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement today, and does so under huge pressure from Tory MPs to announce tax cuts.

The Chancellor is expected to cut National Insurance for 28 million people, as well as reform benefits so claimants face sanctions if they choose not to work.

10:52 GMTUpdated 10:52 GMT

All in this together

One part of the Autumn Statement we can expect is a change to benefits, which will see thousands with serious mobility and mental health issues told to work from home, or face a £4,680 a year reduction in their benefits.

Anti-poverty charity Z2K said: “This is simply a cut for those of us who become seriously ill or disabled in the future and need the support of social security, and risks worsening people’s health and pushing them further from work.”

10:38 GMT

Too little, too late

Labour are criticising the Autumn Statement before it's happened, saying tax cuts will not reverse 13 years of Government failure.

Labour’s shadow chief secretary Darren Jones told GB News people are paying an extra £4000 a year in tax under the Tories, and the proposed cuts will only save families around £380.

There's going to be lots of maths today.

10:29 GMT

For whom the bell polls

Polling earlier this year found just 8 per cent of voters wanted tax cuts.

Published in September, the British Social Attitudes and the NatCen Opinion Panel poll found 55 per cent wanted more spending on health, education and social benefits.

Good luck with that.

10:19 GMT

Tax doesn't have to be taxing

The Scottish Greens have claimed replicating tax reforms introduced in Scotland could raise £11 billion for the Treasury.

We await with anxious breathe to see if Ross Greer has the ear of the Chancellor.

Until then, here's a piece on why they think that, and what it could do.

https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/autumn-statement-uk-matching-scottish-income-tax-rates-would-raise-ps11bn-for-frontline-services-say-scottish-greens-4418225

10:15 GMT

It's business, it's business time

Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil the biggest business tax cut for 50 years.

The chancellor is expected to permanently extend “full expensing”, which means companies can claim back up to 25p for every pound invested in things like technology and infrastructure.

It costs around £10 billion a year, which given how much they are now, could buy you around six Freddos.

10:08 GMT

Who, what, where, when

The Autumn Statement will start straight after PMQs, so we can expect Jeremy Hunt to be on his feet around 12:30.

This will take place in the Commons, obviously, and we'll then get responses from Labour and the SNP which I'm going to guess won't be entirely supportive.

More as we get it.

09:36 GMT

Here we go

Good morning finance fans, and a very happy Autumn Statement to you.

Today we can expect cuts to National Insurance, new sanctions on benefits, and some fun chat about fiscal discipline.

Put the kettle on, grab a pastry and make yourself comfortable, it's going to be a large one.

