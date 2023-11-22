Autumn Statement live: Jeremy Hunt to slash National Insurance and reform benefits

One part of the Autumn Statement we can expect is a change to benefits, which will see thousands with serious mobility and mental health issues told to work from home, or face a £4,680 a year reduction in their benefits.

Anti-poverty charity Z2K said: “This is simply a cut for those of us who become seriously ill or disabled in the future and need the support of social security, and risks worsening people’s health and pushing them further from work.”