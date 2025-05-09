At 99, David Attenborough is living proof of the power of hope and optimism

As the UK marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day, naturalist David Attenborough also celebrated his 99th birthday

As we remembered the national heroes who helped free Europe from Nazi control on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, a modern-day national hero of a different kind, the broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, marked his 99th birthday in a rather special way.

Attenborough, who was a “proud member” of the Home Guard as a teenager, met the Prince of Wales who wished him a happy birthday and then watched a private screening of his new film, Ocean With David Attenborough.

David Attenborough pictured with King Charles at the premiere of his new film, Ocean with David Attenborough (Picture: Alistair Grant) | PA

“As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats,” William said, adding: “However hard-hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different.”