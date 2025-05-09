At 99, David Attenborough is living proof of the power of hope and optimism
As we remembered the national heroes who helped free Europe from Nazi control on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, a modern-day national hero of a different kind, the broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, marked his 99th birthday in a rather special way.
Attenborough, who was a “proud member” of the Home Guard as a teenager, met the Prince of Wales who wished him a happy birthday and then watched a private screening of his new film, Ocean With David Attenborough.
“As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats,” William said, adding: “However hard-hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different.”
As the wartime generation learned, even when it seems to be the ‘darkest hour’, it is vitally important to avoid succumbing to despair. However bleak the situation may be, continuing the fight for a good cause is always better than simply giving in.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.