There is still a need for moral guidance that churches have provided to a mass-market audience for centuries

The story is largely one of a decline in Christianity. According to the 2022 Census, less than 40 per cent of the population said they were Christian. Just 20 years ago, the figures were comfortably in the mid-60s and more than double the number of people who were not religious. As the Church of Scotland holds its General Assembly, the fact that just over 20 per cent of people now identify as its members must make for uncomfortable reading.

Those who support the idea of an increasingly secular society will welcome this move away from religion and towards what they may see as a more rational way of thinking. However, even the most ardent of anti-religion campaigners should admit that it has played a significant role in shaping the values of the modern world.

Every Sunday, ministers have a chance to talk to their congregations about moral issues, as well as religious ones (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Like other religions, Christianity helps people to think about moral issues and usually prompts them towards making better choices, rather than those based on narrow self-interest. The fact that it has been able to do this to a mass-market audience has contributed to social cohesion. Every Sunday, ministers have a chance to make their parishioners think. Without such regular interventions, we could start to notice a loss of moral fibre.

Churches may wish to think about ways to boost their congregations, such as examining the reasons behind the success of the Alpha course. The rest of society, meanwhile, should consider how to provide secular moral guidance, with more teaching of philosophy in schools an approach worth considering. Public figures also need to not only ‘preach’ good values, but show a far better example.