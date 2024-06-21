Àm sònraichte ann an eachdraidh nan eilean

Morair Minginis, Ruairidh Iain MacLeòid, a’ bruidhinn aig a’ chruinneachadh

Na bu thraithe air a’ mhìos, fo sgàil beanntan An Cuiltheann, chruinnich mu 200 duine son càrn cuimhneachaidh fhoillseachadh a tha comharrachadh àm gu math inntinneach ann an eachdraidh.

[English-language version below]

Taobh a-muigh nan eilean, ‘s gann g’eil fhios aig daoine mu dheidhinn, ach ‘s math a fios aig muinntir Mhingis fhèin air an cuid eachdraidh agus iad a’ comharrachadh 100 bliadhna bho chaidh a’ choimhearsnachd aca a stèidheachadh.

Eadar 1923 is 1924 dh’fhàg mu 400 duine na Hearadh agus an Rubha ann an Leòdhas son beatha ùr air an t-Eilean Sgitheanach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaidh Oighreachd Thalasgair-a-Tuath a cheannachd le Bòrd an Aiteachais bho Oighreachdan MhicLeòid Dhun Bheagain aig prìs £56,000.

B’e seo a’ chiad uair a bha an Riaghaltas air a leitheid a dhèanamh agus e a’ tighinn às dèidh a’ Chogaidh Mhòir agus na geallaidhean mu choinneimh “tìr na gaisgich” agus cuideaman mòra eaconomaigeach.

B’e cothrom a bha ann dha cuid a dh’fheumadh iad a ghabhail. Bha fearann gann sna coimhearsnachdan aca fhèin, bha an eilean an cunnart a dhol tro atharraichean mhòra tro phlanaichean am Morair Leverhulme agus bha sgleò an Iolaire gu mòr an inntinn dhaoine.

Saoilidh sinn an-duigh nach e rud mòr sam bith a th’ann gluasad tarsainn a’ Chuain Sgith a dh’eilean eile agus gu cinnteach ‘s eu-coltach ris an taca ri dhol a dh’eilthireachd a-nall a Chanada, mar a rinn gu leòr.

Ach an dèidh sin ‘s e ceum mòr a bh’ann: dèanamh air saoghal ùr gun fhios le cinnt dè bha dol a bhith man coinneamh. Cha b’e fearann ro thodhrach a bha feitheamh orra agus b’fheudar dhaibh a dhol an sàs ann an obair mhòr son a chur gu feum. Uile gu lèir chaidh 69 croit a chruthachadh thairis ceitheir bailtean.

Ann an sin air rubha dhaibh pèin, chur iad air chois coimhearsnachd a bha caran air leth bhon còrr dhen Eilean Sgitheanaich, coimhearsnachd taobh a-staigh coimhearsnachd dh’fhaodadh thu ràdh.

As an sin thàinig iomadach gaisgeach am bàrr, cuid aca a bha aig na tachartasan comharrachaidh aig toiseach na mìos.

Nam measg bha Ruairidh Iain MacLeòid, Morair Minginis, fear a b’àbhaist a bhith na chathraiche air Cùirt an Fhearainn. Dha-rìibh ‘s e a’ chiad cathraiche a bha riamh aca le Gàidhlig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bha e gu math iomchaidh gur esan a bha os coinn foillseachiadh a’ chàirn cuimhneachaidh agus gur e a mhìnich eachdraidh an àite dha na daoine a bha air cruinneachadh..

Cuideachd a’ frithealach bha neach-gairm Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Coinneach MacLeòid, a’ riochdachadh nan sgìrean às an tàinig na daoine 100 bliadhna air ais.

“Tha e gu math cudromach gun tig ar n-eachdraidh a chuimhneachadh,” thuirt aig a’ chruinneachadh.

“Tha e mar dhleasdanas air ginealach an là an duigh an fhiosrachadh sin a chruinneachadh agus a rannsachadh ach an tuigse na ginealaichean ri thighinn an strì, an obair chruaidh agus na dùbhlain a bha mu choinneimh nan daoine a chruthaich a’ choimhearsnachd mhìorbhaileach seo.”

English-language version:

Earlier this month, in the shadow of the imposing Cuillin Hill mountains, a crowd of around 200 gathered in the cool June breeze for the official unveiling of a memorial cairn. Outside Skye and its neighbouring islands, it was an event that would have barely registered, but that should not detract from its importance.

The local residents of the Minginish area would have been well aware of their footnote in history as they came together to celebrate 100 years of a fascinating island-to-island migration. Between 1923 and 1924, a total of almost 400 people made a voluntary journey across the Little Minch from the Western Isles after the Board of Agriculture purchased 60,000-acres in North Talisker from Macleod of Dunvegan for over £56,000.

The settlement programme was the first of its kind in the UK and came in the aftermath of the First World War, amid huge economic pressures and the promise from the government of “a land fit for heroes”. The offer to up sticks to a new crofting future was too good an opportunity for some. Land was under heavy pressure in their home communities, the grandiose industrial plans of soap baron Lord Leverhulme threatened to change Lewis society irrevocably and the shadow of the disastrous sinking of the Iolaire – when over 200 returning servicemen died on New Year’s night on the Beasts of Holm near Stornoway, within a stone’s throw of safety – still loomed large over a grieving population. A new future held appeal.

In the context of today, it seems such a small journey to cross the Minch and hardly the radical change that so many of their other compatriots undertook when emigrating to new lives in Canada and the US, some never to see island shores again. But, still, it was an uprooting of lives to an uncertain end. The corner of Skye which was to come to be their new home was a harsh land and unproductive. On arrival, the painstaking work of transformation had to be undertaken. A total of 69 crofts were created in the four new townships: Fernilea, Portnalong, Satran and Fiscavaig.

Located on a peninsula, the Cuillins are a formidable barrier to the south, and people there maintained their independence from the rest of Skye and their unique heritage, a community ensconced within a community.

From its ranks came several distinguished individuals who went on to make their mark in all sorts of facets of life, not least the highly respected Roderick John MacLeod, Lord Minginish, the former chairman of the Scottish Land Court and President of the Lands Tribunal for Scotland. It was fitting that he led some of the celebrations and recounted the history of this community.