Alex Salmond was dead right about HS2 rail link: Why UK struggles to build infrastructure

A bloated planning system, a London-centric approach, and frivolous political stories about cats all help turn major infrastructure projects like a third runway at Heathrow and the HS2 high-speed rail link into decades-long endeavours that struggle to get going

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week we were reminded geopolitics and domestic affairs are more intertwined than ever before, as Donald Trump started a bizarre trade war with his northern and southern neighbours and threatened one with European allies. Normally that would have been quite enough for one week, but not Trump, who also spent time advocating for the breaking of international law, with the removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

At home, the Scottish Government passed their Budget that will affect us all and at Westminster the UK sought to reset its relationship with the EU. All these events were important and deserving of serious debate and discussion. Talking through issues, and disagreeing, is why democracies are better decision-makers than autocracies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this week the First Minister was forced to deny a daft story that the Scottish Government was getting rid of cats. In a week when he had to confront the humanitarian nightmare of Gaza, Trump’s tariffs and get the Budget through, John Swinney had to deal with a bit of tabloid spin about our feline friends.

There has been talk in government about building a third runway at Heathrow Airport for decades (Picture: Jack Taylor) | Getty Images

A lack of seriousness

Although I was relieved – we have a much-loved moggy at home – it reminded me of the dangers of disinformation. It stops us giving time to serious issues. So rather than being scrutinised for his government’s Budget decisions, the First Minister was talking about the nation’s kitties.

A lack of seriousness in debate has its consequences, as it takes time away from interrogating issues of importance. This week was an opportunity to do just that, not least the impact of global events on the cost of living and on Scotland’s Budget

It might explain our lack of discussion around the UK’s (in)ability to deliver big infrastructure projects. Compared to elsewhere in Europe, the UK’s track record leaves a lot to be desired. That Chancellor Rachel Reeves has staked her government’s reputation on such projects as a means of growth is, as Sir Humphrey from Yes, Minister would have put it, “courageous, Minister”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She isn’t helped by Brexit and Trump’s election. Recent figures from the Department for Business and Trade show a 35 per cent increase in the price of all types of building materials since November 2020. While the last 12 months have seen a 0.3 per cent fall in prices, Trump’s election in November ushered in the first rise in six months.

All of this has a material impact on government’s ability to deliver projects of scale and your local council’s ability to build more homes. There’s also something about the way the UK approaches large-scale infrastructure projects that has seen the UK dip below the standards enjoyed by many of our counterparts elsewhere in Europe.

28 years and counting

In amongst the plethora of tabby-tales, you may have spotted the old chestnut of Heathrow come up again. This was a big issue when I was first elected to Westminster in 2015 and the House of Commons was alive with debate on HS2 and a third runway – something Labour’s Alastair Campbell revealed on his podcast just this week that Tony Blair’s government discussed in their first term of office. Upon returning to Parliament, I find another Labour government is once again talking about projects first floated 28 years ago!

All of this while the French have managed to endure a devastating fire that ripped through Notre Dame and have successfully rebuilt and reopened it. You can see the results by taking a high-speed train to Paris from across France and its neighbours. The exception among France’s neighbours is the UK, still struggling to introduce high speed rail, except the Eurostar... to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so, the UK’s neighbours forge ahead with ambitious infrastructure projects that are reshaping their cities and transport networks, while the UK continues in a never-ending doom loop of delays and cost overruns that sees so many big infrastructure projects hit brick walls.

From the protracted saga of HS2, to the resurrected debates about airport expansion, the UK’s approach to major infrastructure development makes Scotland’s challenges over ferries seem like a spreadsheet error in comparison in both cost and scale.

Tired old Blighty

Cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen have enjoyed levels of civic renewal and modernisation that tired old Blighty can only imagine. Paris has reimagined its streetscape with an extensive network of protected cycle lanes and pedestrianised zones, while simultaneously expanding its Metro system. Amsterdam's integration of public transport, cycling infrastructure, and urban planning has created a model of sustainable mobility. Meanwhile, Copenhagen has turned into one of the world's most liveable cities.

To modernise its infrastructure and public realm, the UK needs fundamental reform in several areas. The planning system requires streamlining while maintaining democratic accountability. Funding mechanisms need to be more stable and less subject to political whim. Most importantly, there needs to be a clear national strategy for infrastructure development that enjoys cross-party support and is less focused on south-east England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This inability to efficiently deliver major infrastructure projects costs us both economically and socially. The lack of investment outside London has contributed to major inequalities across Britain, and Reeves’ recent announcement of a plethora of new projects for the south of England will only make this worse.

Salmond was right

The UK’s centralisation is nothing new but it contributes to the lack of action. High-speed rail is a case in point. Not long after coming to power in 2007, putting high-speed rail up there with Heathrow expansion in longevity, Alex Salmond’s government granted planning permission for the project up to the border. The First Minister’s argument was that building from Scotland southwards was easier than London northwards, because of planning issues down south.

As we now know, he was right and just think what could have happened if the UK built in a less centralised way, revolutionising travel across our shared island in a way that other Europeans take for granted. Even the nation’s cats would approve.