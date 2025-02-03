Why third runway at Heathrow Airport will be great for Scotland

Expanding Heathrow Airport’s capacity will be a huge boost to the economy, while climate commitments will be met through innovative solutions like sustainable aviation fuels, cleaner engines, and carbon offsetting

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathrow is more than an airport. It is the UK's economic gateway, handling over £200 billion of British trade annually – more than any port in the UK. For Scotland, it's a lifeline. Over 100,000 business passengers travel to Scotland via Heathrow each year, generating £570 million in trade and investment.

The Labour government’s decision to approve a third runway at Heathrow therefore marks a bold step forward for the entire country. This decision is not just about expanding airport capacity; it is about signalling that Britain is ready to grow, to build, and to embrace a decade of national renewal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For too long, we have been held back by dithering and indecision. Heathrow – one of the world’s most capacity-constrained air hubs – has been losing its competitive edge to rivals in Paris, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This has not only impacted our international standing but also deprived other areas, such as Scotland, of the full benefits that a globally connected UK can offer.

The UK Government's decision changes this trajectory. It shows that we are the party with ambition and a long-term plan for growth. We are taking the tough but necessary decisions to secure prosperity for every corner of the United Kingdom.

A third runway at Heathrow Airport will have a transformational effect on the UK economy (Picture: Tolga Akmen) | AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of jobs in Scotland

First and foremost, this expansion is about jobs and economic opportunity. Pre-pandemic projections from the independent Airports Commission estimated that Heathrow expansion could create up to 180,000 new jobs and deliver up to £211 billion in economic growth spread across the whole country.

In Scotland alone, this was predicted to generate up to 16,000 new jobs and £17 billion in economic growth. With Heathrow already the UK’s largest port by value, doubling its cargo capacity would be a huge boost for British exporters and international trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By expanding its capacity, Heathrow will unlock new trade routes, attract more foreign investment, and provide industries across the UK, including in Scotland, with better access to global markets. A third runway is estimated to create 40 new long-haul routes and will strengthen domestic connectivity, with the government setting an expectation that 15 per cent of new capacity would be reserved for domestic routes. This would give more of the UK unrivalled access to over 95 per cent of the world economy via one stop at Heathrow.

Critically, Labour’s commitment to the “four tests” ensures that this expansion will be responsible and equitable. Climate commitments will be met through innovative solutions like sustainable aviation fuels, cleaner engines, and investments in carbon offsetting. Noise and air pollution will be mitigated through modern flight paths, quieter aircraft, and improved public transport connections to reduce road traffic.

And most importantly, economic benefits will be spread across the entire UK, not just concentrated in London and the South East. This is the right way to govern – balancing ambition with accountability.

Vital trading opportunities

For people in Scotland, this decision is especially significant. Scotland has fantastic airports which help us connect to the world, but the fact is that – like other countries – the UK only has one ‘hub’ airport; it is Heathrow that ultimately connects Scottish businesses with lucrative export markets around the world, and its domestic route network that ultimately connects Scottish cities to global markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without Heathrow expansion, Scotland risks becoming increasingly isolated from vital trading opportunities. Instead, the Chancellor’s announcement strengthens Heathrow’s hub status, making it easier for Scots to connect to international destinations and bringing tourists directly to our shores.

Moreover, increased trade and tourism mean more demand for our world-class products, from Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whisky to Aberdeen Angus beef and Orkney seafood. Labour’s vision ensures that the benefits of growth are not confined to one region but shared by all.

Labour’s ambition is to back businesses and products, and help ‘Brand Scotland’ thrive globally; the third runway announcement is a key plank of that strategy, and is about securing Scotland’s future position in an increasingly interconnected global economy where direct, efficient air routes are crucial for trade and investment.

The planned airport expansions are also anticipated to be fully privately funded initiatives. This means they will not divert public investment from other parts of the UK. In fact, the nationwide supply chain opportunities tied to expansions at both Heathrow and Gatwick mean that much of the construction and manufacturing will take place outside London and the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebuilding Britain’s reputation

Almost 40 other UK airports, including Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness, and Newcastle, along with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and many other local chambers, Scottish Opera, and Scottish businesses, like DC Thomson, ACS Clothing, Walkers Shortbread, Tomatin Distillery and Connect Three, and unions are backing Heathrow expansion. It’s a clear signal that this is a plan for all of Scotland and Britain.

This is about more than just runways; it is about rebuilding Britain’s reputation as a global leader. At a time when our economy needs revitalisation and our confidence needs restoring, Labour is demonstrating that we are the builders, the doers, and the planners for a better future. A third runway at Heathrow is not just an investment in infrastructure – it is an investment in our collective potential as a nation.

The road ahead will not be without challenges. But Labour’s willingness to make bold, forward-thinking decisions is exactly what the UK needs. And the benefits for Scotland are clear: thousands of jobs, billions in private investment, and enhanced global connectivity.

Together, we can ensure that this is not just a decade of recovery but a decade of national renewal, delivering a better standard of living for everyone. That is the promise of this government.