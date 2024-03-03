On December 12, a structural engineer warned Edinburgh Council that the structure of a tenement block in Newhaven was “vulnerable to an unpredictable (ie immediate) failure” with a “risk to life”. A total of 41 days later, the council suddenly decided to tell residents of 12 homes they had just an hour to evacuate the building.

The problem was found to be related to the way the weight-bearing bay windows were built in the 1800s and the residents were, thankfully, able to return to their homes last month. But the gap between the engineer’s warning and the seemingly panicked evacuation raises worrying questions about the speed of the response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councils have long been struggling with a lack of money from the Scottish Government, with Edinburgh complaining it is particularly poorly funded compared to the others. So some may have sympathy when under-pressure services do not live up to the expected standards.