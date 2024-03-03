Edinburgh Council warned of ‘risk to life’ more than a month before tenement evacuated

Edinburgh Council was warned a tenement block was vulnerable to an "immediate" collapse with a "risk to life" more than a month before residents were evacuated with just one hour’s notice.

Twelve households were told to leave their properties at Anchorfield on Lindsay Road in Newhaven on January 22 amid serious concerns about the structure of the building. Commercial premises, including a pub, were also forced to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Freedom of Information request by The Scotsman has now found a structural engineer told the council about the risk of an “unpredictable” collapse more than a month earlier, on December 12.

Residents were evacuated from flats on Lindsay Road in January. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

In an email to the council following a visit to the tenement, the expert, who was employed by a resident to look at large cracks in the masonry of a bay window, said: “It is our opinion that the structure is vulnerable to an unpredictable (i.e. immediate) failure with no warning to evacuate. There would be damage to the building and risk to life below.”

They suggested “immediate propping” was necessary, adding: “My client is keen that the council step in and provide emergency propping in the interest of safety.”

The structural engineer offered to “design appropriate measures and have a contractor install them”, but noted there may not be “willing” from other residents to implement immediate action.

In a separate email to their client, the expert said: “The propping may be something that could be installed before Christmas.”

Jules Skotnes Brown, who lives in the building with his wife Victoria Shea and their baby, told The Scotsman: “It is chilling that no action was taken for such a long time, given the risk to public safety.”

Large cracks – up to 3cm wide – were discovered in the masonry of a bay window last year. The council was notified and officials sent out a letter on December 13 saying two structural engineers had raised “major” concerns and a contractor would be instructed to carry out “emergency make safe works”.

However, residents say nothing was done until council officials evacuated the building on the evening of January 22. A further letter from the council said the block was “vulnerable to an unpredictable (i.e. immediate) failure with no warning to evacuate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “The past couple of months have understandably been very difficult and stressful for Anchorfield residents, and I’m pleased that everyone is now able to move back home.

“It was in December that private owners received a report from their own structural engineers and shared this with council officers. It was immediately clear that the building was experiencing serious issues and that our intervention would be needed to make it safe.

"A decision was taken to source emergency scaffolding to place around the tenement, on the recommendation of structural engineers, and for the condition of the building to be continuously monitored.

“A few weeks later in January a further visit took place, including engineers and senior building standards colleagues. At this point, plans for scaffolding were superseded by a joint decision to quickly evacuate the building, ensuring the safety of residents, business premises and the local community.