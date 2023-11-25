Trying to sleep in an ordinary train carriage is a challenge for many people (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

For anyone who’s ever had the misfortune of making a long, overnight train journey in an ordinary carriage – the listless, endless hours of trying but failing to find a comfortable position to catch some semblance of sleep, then seemingly drifting off just minutes before your alarm signals the imminent arrival at your destination – this news will come as manna from heaven.

Plans are being developed to create airline-style seats that can be transformed into a bed you can actually lie down on. The Future Travel Studio expects to have a prototype of its “DreamSuite” seating ready by September next year, after getting funding from the UK Government.

