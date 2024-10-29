AI's fake smiles may transport us all to a Wonderland in which nothing is real

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 29th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party, as pictured in Lewis Carroll's book Alice in Wonderland (Illustration by John Tenniel)placeholder image
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party, as pictured in Lewis Carroll's book Alice in Wonderland (Illustration by John Tenniel) | Culture Club/Getty Images
AI-controlled filters can change people’s facial expressions in real time during online video chats

Artificial intelligence is a wonder of the modern age. It can solve problems we cannot, process vast amounts of information in a heartbeat, and could even be the saviour of our ailing NHS.

Now a new study, led by Glasgow University researchers, has found it’s possible to use smile-changing video filters during online speed-dating sessions – in real time and without those involved noticing what was happening – to influence who people were attracted to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Essentially, the participants’ faces were digitally altered to smile more, or less, during chats with a potential partner than they actually did. It was only after the experiment that they were told.

Similar filters can already be used on social media apps. Although the researchers’ version was apparently more realistic, it may provide a glimpse of a future world in which nothing is actually what it seems.

If your reaction to Alice in Wonderland was that you couldn’t wait to disappear down a rabbit hole and marvel at the Cheshire cat’s disappearing grin, this may seem rather exciting. As for us, we’d rather stay in the real world, thanks all the same.

Related topics:Artificial Intelligence
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice