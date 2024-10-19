AI is becoming the great enabler for rapid business growth - ​Darren Auld

​​Darren Auld says choosing to invest in AI is a no-brainer, and to not invest may lead to peril

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming the great enabler for businesses looking to scale, innovate, and outpace their competition. No longer reserved for tech giants, AI is now accessible to companies of all sizes. The question is no longer “if” AI should be part of your strategy, but “how”.

When we engage with clients and peers, we talk about a four pillar approach that helps to ensure that the AI journey is as effective as possible, while also de-risking the investment to the greatest extent.

The first step, or pillar, in AI adoption isn’t about jumping into the latest technology, it’s more about identifying a core business challenge that is holding you back. Whether it’s inefficiencies, bottlenecks, or a lack of scalability, AI should be implemented to solve a specific, measurable problem that’s preventing growth. This focus ensures that AI is aligned with your business goals from the outset.

AI should be used to solve a specific, measurable problem that’s a barrier to business growth (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Ask yourself, what is the most critical business problem that, if solved, could unlock exponential growth? By clearly defining this problem, you can establish measurable metrics and forecast the return on investment (ROI).

Secondly, the foundation of any successful AI implementation is high-quality data. Data powers AI’s ability to generate insights, make predictions, and automate processes. If your data is fragmented, unstructured, or inaccurate, your AI initiatives will struggle to gain traction.

Businesses in industries like financial services are already using AI to automate underwriting, streamline risk assessment, and improve fraud detection. But these gains are only possible if the underlying data is accessible, relevant, and reliable. Investing in data management and governance is not just an operational necessity, it’s a strategic asset that drives the success of AI initiatives.

The third pillar we espouse is around launching pilot projects once the problem is defined and the data is ready. At ClearSky Logic, we aim to deliver working AI prototypes within 12 weeks. The rapid time frame is made possible by the use of cloud computing, which provides the scalability, speed, and flexibility required to deploy AI solutions quickly and cost-effectively.

Darren Auld is the Co-founder and CEO of ‘special ops’ software specialist ClearSky Logic

Throughout the pilot it’s essential to track the metrics you set under pillar one, so is the AI solution meeting your expectations? If not, evaluate whether the issue lies in the technology, the data, or a larger business challenge. Pilots allow you to iterate, learn, and refine before scaling AI across the business.

Pillar four is around what we describe as the continuous AI evolution; AI is not a one-time project, it’s an ongoing strategic asset. The business landscape is always shifting, and so are the ways in which AI can deliver value.

Today, in plain language, investing in AI is a no-brainer, and to not invest may lead to peril. Consider this: in the next five to ten years, companies with advanced AI capabilities will outpace competitors that have delayed AI adoption.

Investors and acquirers will seek out companies that are ahead on the AI curve, so a business that successfully integrates AI isn’t just more valuable today, it’s positioned for future value.

AI is no longer optional, it’s essential for any business looking to thrive in the coming decade. The question therefore is, are you ready to make AI work for you?