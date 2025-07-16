Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As mistakes go, it was on a scale almost impossible to comprehend. A UK defence official accidentally released personal information about thousands of Afghans who had worked with British forces, thereby putting their lives at risk from the vengeful Taliban.

In February 2022, the official, who was attempting to check details in the files, emailed a dataset that they thought contained just 150 rows of information to someone outside the secure government system. In fact, there were more than 33,000 rows.

The Ministry of Defence only became aware of the breach in August 2023, when excerpts were posted anonymously on Facebook. Scrambling to prevent loss of life, the then Conservative government set up a secret £850 million scheme to bring thousands of Afghans to the UK and took out a super-injunction to prevent media reports in the hope that the Taliban would not notice.

Computers have made life much easier, but they can also turn a simple mistake into one with enormous consequences (Picture: Peter Byrne) | PA

Yesterday, after the injunction was lifted, Defence Secretary John Healey offered a "sincere apology on behalf of the British Government" for the data breach. About 6,900 people are expected to be relocated to the UK by the end of the scheme.

There are many aspects to this story – the brutality of the Taliban first and foremost, the use of a super-injunction to suppress free speech and the absence of democratic scrutiny of a secret government scheme. But it feels like ministers did their best to respond to a difficult and dangerous situation.

However, one lesson that we should all take from this is how computers can amplify simple human errors countless times over. In days gone by, a letter containing a few pages of sensitive information may have been sent out in error, but not 33,000.

According to the Nation Cyber Security Centre, “whether you’re working for critical infrastructure making sure the lights stay on, or simply setting up your child’s phone, the UK’s cyber security is now a shared responsibility where everyone needs to play a part”.