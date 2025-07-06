Scotland emerging as a leading hub for digital nomads

Scotland is fast becoming one of the world’s favourite remote work hubs for digital nomads, driven by an attractive cost of living and high quality of life.

Thanks to its strong infrastructure, Scotland is now home to many employees embracing working from home (WFH), with as much as 22% of working professionals domestically operating entirely remotely, while 39% occupy more hybrid roles.

The major causes of attraction among digital nomads looking to Scotland revolve around a slower lifestyle, quality of life, affordability, and reliable infrastructure.

Data shows that Edinburgh, for instance, carries a 28.1% lower cost of living compared to London. Life in the Scottish capital falls further to 46% when compared to New York. With Glasgow’s cost of living almost 10% lower than Edinburgh's, it’s clear why many remote workers are beginning to favour life in Scotland.

Scotland’s remote work infrastructure is not only improving at a rapid rate, but local employers appear to be more welcoming of WFH and hybrid working models. With a technological infrastructure that’s continually breaking down the barriers in the digital workplace, we could see more remote employees flock to Scotland in the future.

Employers in Scotland are generally supportive of remote and hybrid working, and research shows that 28% of business decision-makers allow their staff to choose how many days they work remotely, while 23% require their staff to come into the workplace three days a week.

To support these trends, we’re already seeing a boost to Scottish internet infrastructure taking place, with the UK government announcing in February an initiative that’s set to introduce lightning-fast broadband to around 11,000 homes in rural Scotland.

The First Project Gigabit contract will not only help to support homes and businesses in the Scottish Borders and East Lothian but can also transform remote work and online education.

The £26 million contract will see the first connections built in the autumn months, while further contracts are expected to improve broadband speeds throughout Aberdeenshire and the Morayshire Coast, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Orkney, and Shetland.

The building of flexible, work-friendly digital infrastructure in Scotland will not only help to boost productivity for WFH employees but also support a widespread positive attitude towards more customisable working patterns.

Scotland has long been a pioneering hub for reimagining productivity in the workplace, so the decision in June by Edinburgh Council to explore implementing a trial of a four-day working week, following a successful pilot at South Cambridgeshire District Council that led to savings of £300,000 in agency worker fees, seemed fitting.

So far, 28 businesses in Scotland have become accredited Four Day Week Employers, offering at least a permanent 35-hour or less working week with no loss of pay.

It’s this modern approach towards productivity that resonates with global digital nomads, which could, in turn, drive more business in Scotland as it becomes an appealing hub for remote work.

Of the 61% of Scottish businesses already adopting AI solutions, 81% of their leaders claim that it has increased their productivity.

Artificial intelligence infrastructures go hand-in-hand with remote work, not only helping to significantly improve communication and collaboration but also eliminating the need for repetitive administrative tasks that can be challenging to complete outside of office environments.

The technology is also helping to combat one of the biggest challenges of going remote by improving cybersecurity.

23% of businesses have claimed that an increase in cybersecurity incidents has occurred since their staff have gone remote. Artificial intelligence solutions, however, can utilise real-time monitoring of employee systems to spot unusual behaviour or possible security weaknesses.

With the rise of generative AI tools, the technology has helped to support remote work, as 51% of companies use artificial intelligence solutions for content creation, customer support, and process automation.

These innovations can unite with Scotland’s growing digital infrastructure to create a frictionless remote working environment that attracts more digital nomads over time.

Scotland’s emergence as a popular remote work hub for digital nomads offers a great opportunity for local businesses as more workers opt to put down roots nearby. However, some challenges still linger when it comes to building a WFH ecosystem that benefits all.

Last year, many Scottish businesses criticised the BBC’s decision to move to a WFH model away from its Glasgow offices.

With 1,200 staff granted the flexibility to leave the office for up to three days a week, nearby companies experienced a loss of business. In the case of one Italian restaurant, Friday lunchtime bookings fell by more than half in the wake of the decision.

While Scotland is one of the most innovative countries in the world in terms of flexible working, solutions will need to be found to help balance remote work and the businesses that rely on office staff to stay afloat.

