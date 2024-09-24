This message from actor Brian Cox about mental health is well worth buying

The health of your body has a direct impact on the health of your mind

Mental and physical. Mind and body. Even heart and soul. Humans seem to be obsessed with the idea that our brains are somehow separate from the bodies that contain them.

Increasingly, scientists have been uncovering just how important physical fitness is for mental health and also how bad sitting down all day is for both. So it was probably only a matter of time before advertising agencies realised the potential.

In a new ad for sportswear company Asics, actor Brian Cox plays a terrifying boss who points out that “I’m not the deadliest thing in the office” and that your desk is instead.

Speaking about his role, Cox said: "I've played some pretty intimidating characters in my time but who would have thought a desk could be scarier?... As I say in the film, run, jump, rollerskate. I don't care. Just move for your mind.”