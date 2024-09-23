Over 60s want to make up for lost time

Less than a third of adults aged over 60 have a clear plan in place for later life care - and many admit they haven't given it a 'second thought' | SWNS

A third of over-60s want to catch up on the things they missed out on when they were younger.

A poll of 900 adults aged 60 and over found 73 per cent couldn’t do everything they wanted to when growing up because of financial constraints.

And 59 per cent didn’t have time because of work commitments, while 37 per cent lacked confidence when they were younger.

But now, almost half of respondents (45 per cent) never want to feel monotonous and stuck in a routine.

As a result, 31 per cent are booking spontaneous holidays, and 13 per cent have attended their first music festival in their sixth decade and beyond, while eight per cent are even eyeing up the chance to scuba dive for the very first time.

The research, commissioned by eye surgery specialist Newmedica ahead of National Eye Health Week (23-29 September), also found 45 per cent are afraid of losing their independence because of things like their eyesight deteriorating.

You’re never too old

Eye surgeon Nigel Kirkpatrick said: “Our research shows how much opportunity there is to live life to its fullest as you get older, and how looking after your health and maintaining good eyesight can give you a greater quality of life.