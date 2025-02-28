Edinburgh has more statues of animals than women, but that should not stop plans to erect one in honour of Hugo the cat

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh has a statue problem. With 79 of men, 15 of animals and just eight of women, Scotland’s capital clearly has some work to do to improve its gender balance.

So some might be dismayed to hear of plans to erect another to an animal, a cat called Hugo, in Edinburgh’s West End. Described as a “lovable rogue and a real character”, Hugo would walk boldly into sandwich shops, accountants’ offices, and people’s homes, and locals were heartbroken when he was hit by a car and killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed life-sized statue of Hugo the cat would be put up at a spot where he used to sit and survey his territory | Alan Beattie-Herriot

His owner, Jane Rutherford, said: “Everybody knew Hugo... he was something of a local celebrity, particularly during Covid when everyone was stuck at home. I would see daily posts on Facebook about what he’d been up to out and about that day...” She said the life-sized statue would be great for the area, adding: “I think he will get more visitors than Greyfriars Bobby!”