Reprieve for Greyfriars Bobby as council halts dog ban in cemeteries

Councillors have rejected calls to ban dogs from cemeteries in the capital - keeping the legacy of Edinburgh’s most famous and loyal companion alive.

The legacy of Edinburgh’s most famous animal has been given a reprieve after councillors rejected an attempt to ban dogs from the city’s cemeteries.

Greyfriars Bobby, who kept returning to his master’s gave for 14 years after his death has found worldwide acclaim - with tourists to the capital posing for photos at the terrier’s statue outside the famous cemetery in the historic Old Town.

But councillors had pushed to ban dogs from graveyards across the city, despite officials concluding that “the majority of do owners use cemetery spaces in a respectful manner”.

Concerns had been raised by officials that in two cemeteries at Warriston and East Preston Street, there are “certain individuals repeatedly letting their dogs off leads and becoming challenging when spoken to” about their behaviour.

Officials stated that “these individuals will be asked in the coming weeks not to return”. But they concluded that “whilst there are some issues, there is insufficient evidence based to conclude that it would be proportionate to further tighten the rules”.

Councillors were also warned that “to enforce a ‘no dog’ rule would require a significant increase in officer resources”.

But a motion tabled by the council’s Labour culture and communities convener, Val Walker, claimed that despite officials pointing out rules around dogs being kept on leads, “there continue to be instances of dogs off lead or on extendable leads that have resulted in distress for mourners”.

It comes after mourners started a petition calling for a ban amid complaints that tributes were being damaged and owners were not cleaning up after their dogs in certain cemeteries. But the campaign resulted in a counter-petition from dog walkers who want to remain using graveyards.

Dogs had previously been banned from entering cemeteries but the restrictions were lifted during the lockdown. New rules around keeping dogs on leads and signs encouraging owners to clean up after their pets have bene installed.

Ms Walker proposed to “amend the cemetery management rules to ban dogs in cemeteries with exceptions for guide dogs, emotional support dogs, and dogs accompanying mourners on a trial basis for a period of one year”. But the proposal was rejected by councillors.

She said: “I’m aware that there have been issues and that this is a concern for many of our residents – with strong views on both sides.

“We are working with officers in order to strike the right balance, especially at the locations that have had a higher number of dogs observed.

“I’d also like to encourage all dog owners in the city to be conscious of these concerns and potentially consider using our wide network of fantastic parks across the city instead of cemeteries when walking dogs.”

