10-year-old's epic 155km run should inspire us all, but maybe just to make a donation

Havery Dooher and his dad David have both raised money for research into motor neurone disease by doing remarkable sporting feats | Jeff Holmes

Young Harvey Dooher is on the verge of completing a remarkable sporting feat

In a feat worthy of national recognition, ten-year-old Harvey Dooher has been running five kilometres and completing 100 press-ups every day this month to raise money for research into motor neurone disease.

So far, he’s raised nearly £5,000 for Doddie Aid – named after the late rugby legend Doddie Weir, who died of MND – and run about the same distance as between Edinburgh and Glasgow, twice. We’re sure the big man would have been seriously impressed.

Of course, some parents may look to their own, less energetic offspring, welded as so many are to things we now call ‘devices’, and wonder whether young Harvey’s heroic exploits will inspire a change of habits.

But, beware, for if they are talked into making a similar effort, then they may be able to demand something in return. And Harvey’s dad David carried a 100kg (more than 15 stone) barbell to the summit of Ben Nevis in aid of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.