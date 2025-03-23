82% of the workforce are at risk of burnout—here’s how to protect yourself

It’s time for workplaces to stop treating burnout as inevitable—and start treating it as preventable. Burnout is not just a workplace challenge—it’s a crisis, especially for women balancing careers, families, and personal well-being.

Despite increased awareness, companies are still failing to address the root causes, leaving many professionals at risk. A 2024 study by Mercer found that over 80% of employees globally feel at risk of burnout, with women being disproportionately affected due to additional caregiving responsibilities and workplace inequities.

Why Women Are More Vulnerable to Burnout

Women face unique challenges in the workplace that heighten their risk of burnout, including:

Charlene Gisele

Unequal Workloads: Women are more likely to take on invisible labor, such as mentoring, emotional support, and administrative tasks, without recognition.

Work-Life Imbalance: A Lean In and McKinsey study found that women are twice as likely as men to be responsible for caregiving outside of work.

Lack of Psychological Safety: A 2024 Gallup poll found that only 30% of employees feel safe voicing concerns at work—women, in particular, hesitate to speak up due to fear of repercussions.

Financial Pressure: A LinkedIn survey found that 46% of employees would prioritise well-being benefits over a pay increase, highlighting the shift towards sustainable work practices.

How to Prevent Burnout and Advocate for Yourself

Set Boundaries and Prioritise Self-Care

Women often struggle to say no at work due to pressure to over-perform. To prevent burnout:

Track your workload and communicate when it becomes unsustainable.

and communicate when it becomes unsustainable. Use your breaks effectively —step away from your desk, go for a walk, or engage in mindfulness.

—step away from your desk, go for a walk, or engage in mindfulness. Normalize saying no to additional tasks that fall outside your role.

Push for Workplace Well-Being Initiatives

With 57% of employees working longer hours than before, well-being benefits are more critical than ever. If your workplace doesn’t offer sufficient support:

Advocate for mental health days and flexible work arrangements.

Suggest initiatives like health screenings, coaching, and wellness programs.

Support a culture of psychological safety, where concerns can be raised without fear.

The Future of Work Must Prioritise Women’s Well-Being

Burnout isn’t just an individual problem—it’s a structural issue that companies must address. Forward-thinking organisations are already investing in better benefits, cultural audits, and flexible policies. But until change happens at scale, women must take charge of their well-being by setting boundaries, speaking up, and demanding the support they deserve.