Watch: Andy Murray drops commemorative plate presented to him ahead of tournament

The tennis star took to Instagram to share the embarrassing moment in which he dropped the precious plate.

The commemorative plate was presented to Andy ahead of a tournament in China.

During photographs, the plate slipped from it’s box and shattered, leaving Andy cringing in horror.

In the video Andy can be heard saying “I’m so sorry” as organisers of the photo opp promise him a replacement plate.

Murray was able to see the funny side as he posted the video with the caption ‘woops’.

The Scottish star will compete in two tournaments in China before bringing his season to an early close.

He has taken the decision to miss the final two events in Shanghai and Paris in order to continue seeking improvements on the hip issue that has afflicted his recent career.

The 31-year-old hopes that, by adjusting his schedule, he will be in the best possible position to make a strong start to 2019.

