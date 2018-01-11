No minutes taken during crunch meeting on Scotland chief constable’s future

No minutes were taken during a crunch meeting to discuss the future of Scotland’s chief constable Phil Gormley.

The meeting in November involved Justice Secretary Michael Matheson and led to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) reversing its decision to allow Mr Gormley to return to duty.

Mr Matheson held talks directly with Andrew Flanagan – the then-head of the SPA.

Mr Gormley’s lawyers claim Mr Matheson acted unlawfully by blocking the move.

The chief constable has been on special leave since September while investigations are carried out into allegations of gross misconduct against him.

Mr Matheson yesterday insisted he had not exceeded his authority during the meeting with the SPA.

He declared it “unacceptable” the SPA had decided Mr Gormley should go back to his desk when it would mean working alongside those who had made complaints against him.

In an interview on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday, Mr Matheson said he would be “happy” for any minutes or other record of the meeting to be made public.

He confirmed there were civil servants present during the course of the meeting.

But he indicated that he did not know whether any minutes had been taken and said he would need to check with officials.

A spokesman for the Scottish government has confirmed no minutes were taken.

