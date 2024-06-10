Scotland live: Follow along for all news updates

The decision by Douglas Ross standing down immediately after the election will only add to the questions surrounding Rishi Sunak and whether he will remain as Tory leader after July 4 - depending on whether he retains his seat, of course.

Rishi Sunak said he had “of course not” considered quitting ahead of the election amid the continued fallout over his early departure from D-Day commemorations.

The Prime Minister vowed to carry on “until the last day of this campaign”. Criticism of his early exit from the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings dogged Mr Sunak over the weekend, when he kept a low profile and avoided questions from reporters.

He was out campaigning in West Sussex on Monday, where he said that he would not stop “fighting for the future of our country”.

Asked whether resigning had crossed his mind, Mr Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the Dog and Bacon pub in Horsham: “No, of course not.

“I’m energised about the vision that we’re putting forward for the country.