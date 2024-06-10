Scotland live: Follow along for all news updates

Scotland Politics live: Douglas Ross announces he's stepping down as leader of the Scottish Conservatives
Nicola Sturgeon to provide insight as election night pundit
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to appear on ITV's election night coverage.
The ex-SNP leader will discuss the results alongside former Tory Chancellor George Osborne and ex-Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls on the election night show on July 4 hosted by Tom Bradby.
Ms Sturgeon announced her surprise resignation in February 2023, having taken over as first minister and party leader from Alex Salmond in 2014. The SNP is forecast to suffer heavy losses, losing many seats to Labour. Recent polling has projected the party will be left with as few as 16 seats, compared with the 43 it presently holds.
Election 2024 Live: The Results will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Across the Channel...
...things are getting decidedly interesting in France, where president Emmanuel Macron has called a surprise snap election after a victory for right-wing parties in the European Union elections.
Here, Jane Bradley talks through the significance of the fallout for the UK - and also Scotland - of the ongoing political developments on the continent.
Scottish Greens take aim at the SNP over oil and gas
Elsewhere on Scottish politics, Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has taken aim at the SNP’s position on oil and gas, accusing the ruling party in Scotland of pushing ‘scare stories’.
Our political editor Alistair Grant was at the launch of the Scottish Greens general election campaign in Stirling, where he wrote on the key messages here
Ross going raises the question - what about Sunak?
The decision by Douglas Ross standing down immediately after the election will only add to the questions surrounding Rishi Sunak and whether he will remain as Tory leader after July 4 - depending on whether he retains his seat, of course.
Rishi Sunak said he had “of course not” considered quitting ahead of the election amid the continued fallout over his early departure from D-Day commemorations.
The Prime Minister vowed to carry on “until the last day of this campaign”. Criticism of his early exit from the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings dogged Mr Sunak over the weekend, when he kept a low profile and avoided questions from reporters.
He was out campaigning in West Sussex on Monday, where he said that he would not stop “fighting for the future of our country”.
Asked whether resigning had crossed his mind, Mr Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the Dog and Bacon pub in Horsham: “No, of course not.
“I’m energised about the vision that we’re putting forward for the country.
“This campaign is not even halfway through yet, and I’m finding enormous amount of support for the policies that we’re putting on the table.”
And the thoughts of Labour and the Lib Dems
In case you’re not tiring of reaction to Ross’s departure announcement, here’s some more.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said she wished Mr Ross the “best of luck”, but added: “It’s clear that this divided and chaotic Tory party is out of time and out of ideas.
“Voters know that this rotten Tory Government has nothing to offer Scotland – it’s no wonder Douglas Ross has given up on trying to resuscitate the Scottish Tories’ flailing campaign.”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton claimed Mr Ross’s decision was “yet more proof of a Conservative party in abject disarray”.
The Lib Dem said: “Just like the SNP, the Tories have been in power for too long, breaking rules and taking you for granted.
“They aren’t focused on what really matters like fast access to your GP, seeing an NHS dentist, tackling sewage dumping and lifting up Scottish education. People all across Scotland have had enough. The Conservatives have got to go.”