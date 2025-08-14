Nicholas Rossi faces another trial in September

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A US man who fled to Scotland after faking his death to escape justice has been found guilty of rape charge at a court in Utah.

Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, was accused of sexually assaulting two women in Utah in 2008, one in Salt Lake County, and the other in Utah County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cases are being tried separately. He denied all charges.

Nicholas Rossi was accused of sexually assaulting two women in Utah in 2008 | Getty Images

After a three-day trial, in which the court heard from his accuser, Rossi was found guilty of rape in relation to an attack in Salt Lake County. The trial for an alleged rape Utah County is scheduled for September.

The BBC reported that it took the jurors more than eight hours to reach their verdict.

It said Rossi showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossi, 38, was extradited from Scotland to the US in January 2024 after a lengthy case in the Scottish courts.

He came to the attention of authorities when he was identified at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021 while being treated for Covid-19 under the name Arthur Knight.

He was arrested after being identified by his distinctive tattoos as a person the US authorities wanted to extradite, but claimed this was a case of mistaken identity.