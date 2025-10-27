Landmark Glasgow cinema billed as world’s tallest gets new owner and opening date

“The Renfrew Street cinema is one of Glasgow’s most iconic cultural landmarks and a cornerstone of the wider UK cinema industry” – Paul John Anderson, Omniplex Cinemas

A Glasgow cinema billed as the world’s tallest has a new future with a full makeover planned by its new owner.

The landmark Renfrew Street building, which stands some 62 metres tall, opened in 2001 under the branding of UGC before Cineworld took over UGC’s operations in 2005.

The shutters were pulled down last month raising a question mark over the vast development’s future. Now, Omniplex Cinemas has confirmed that it has acquired the enormous six-floor building, with full renovation works due to get underway.

An example of an Omniplex Cinemas MAXX Screen auditorium.

The firm said it would be undertaking “significant investment to deliver a premium experience for film fans”. Extensive renovations will start in the coming months with an anticipated reopening of the cinema in the middle of next year.

Renovations will include fully recliner auditoriums with upgraded laser projection and sound, three giant OmniplexMAXX screens featuring 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound, Joe’s Food Truck, and “other exciting concepts” to be revealed at a later date.

Omniplex first opened its doors to customers in Ireland in 1991 and has since amassed a total of 382 screens across 47 cinema locations. The company is renowned for its diverse programming which includes sporting events, musicals, concerts, and ballet in addition to the latest cinema releases.

Bosses said recruitment for new roles at the Renfrew Street cinema will begin in the coming months.

The acquisition continues the firm’s nationwide investment programme, following major refurbishments in Sunderland, Wigan and Birmingham that have brought luxury seating, boutique screens and enhanced hospitality, marking an investment totalling some £50 million.

Paul John Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: “The Renfrew Street cinema is one of Glasgow’s most iconic cultural landmarks and a cornerstone of the wider UK cinema industry. Steeped in entertainment history, from the site’s early days as Green’s Playhouse and later the Apollo to what now sits in its place as the tallest cinema in the world, this venue holds a special place in the hearts of many moviegoers.