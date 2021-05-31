Neil Tait: Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Aberdeen man

Police are appealing for information to trace Neil Tait, reported missing from the Woodside area.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 31st May 2021, 1:32 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Neil, 39, was last seen around 11.20pm on Sunday (May 30) in Don Place.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build with short, dark hair. He was wearing red jeans, a grey jumper, black Adidas trainers and a black Adidas baseball cap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Glasgow Rangers: Woman arrested and charged after Rangers’ league title celebrat...

Sergeant Craig Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Neil's welfare.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4553 of 30 May.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Neil Tate is missing.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.