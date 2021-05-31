Neil Tait: Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Aberdeen man

Neil, 39, was last seen around 11.20pm on Sunday (May 30) in Don Place.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build with short, dark hair. He was wearing red jeans, a grey jumper, black Adidas trainers and a black Adidas baseball cap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Craig Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Neil's welfare.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4553 of 30 May.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Neil Tate is missing.