Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a formal announcement and address the country in front of No. 10 Downing Street today, as he announces that he will step down from the role of PM.

His resignation comes after more than 50 politicians have resigned in protest of his leadership, with many saying that the various scandals that Mr Johnson has been involved in have made their positions untenable.

Here’s what time Boris Johnson will address the country today and how to watch live.

When will Boris speak today?

The Prime Minister is expected to address the country before or around lunchtime today, according to BBC News. Although no exact time is yet known, sources from No. 10 have confirmed that Mr Johnson will speak today, on July 7th.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement?

Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime, the BBC is reporting. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire