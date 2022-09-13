The Queen's coffin will continue to lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral – with a queuing system in place for those wishing to pay their respects.

Members of the public will be given until 3pm on today to pay their respects.

With lengthy queues overnight, those attending are warned they are likely to have to stand for a number of hours – and have been urged to plan ahead.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, as it lies at rest. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know and the key times for today as the nation continues to pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

When will the Queen’s coffin leave Edinburgh?

The Queen's coffin will then be moved from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport at around 5pm. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects as the hearse drives along the route.

A number of roads will be closed as the coffin is transported.

The coffin will travel along Lawnmarket to Johnston Terrace and then on to Castle Terrace and Lothian Road.

It well then go along Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and then Turnhouse Road, before arriving at Edinburgh Airport.

Following on from Edinburgh Airport, Elizabeth II’s coffin will then travel by plane to RAF Northolt at 6pm. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will accompany her, and the coffin is expected to arrive in London shortly before 7pm.

The coffin will then be moved to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, and a guard of honour formed by the King's Guard, will receive the coffin.

Elizabeth II will then lie in the Bow Room, inside Buckingham Palace, and watched over by a rota of chaplains.

When will King Charles and Camilla leave Edinburgh?

The King and Queen Consort will leave Edinburgh today and travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch.

King Charles will meet Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP and other party leaders.