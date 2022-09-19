The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.

The corgis were then seen looking on as the Queen’s coffin was driven through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

Emma, the Queen’s Fell Pony owned by the Queen for 26 years, had greeted the procession, standing on grass in a gap in the floral tributes along the Long Walk in honour of her late owner.

The Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

It was a moving sight, as the solitary horse stood in a gap between the hundreds of thousands of floral tributes, in the care of the Queen’s trusted stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle, Terry Pendry.

Mr Pendry, in his bowler hat , black jacket and riding boots, bowed his head as the coffin passed.

Behind them were grooms from the Royal Mews at Windsor wearing black armbands in mourning.

The black pony’s ears twitched and she swished her tail, stomping on the ground twice with one of her front hooves as her owner’s coffin moved past in the state hearse with a military parade.

Mr Pendry once described Emma as “a wonderful servant to Her Majesty” and one of her favourite ever horses.

Elizabeth II was famed for her affection for her dogs and her horses, as well as her passion for horse racing and breeding thoroughbreds.

The Queen’s adoration for corgis began in 1933 when then-Princess Elizabeth, aged seven, fell in love with her father’s corgi, named Dookie.

Ever since, Elizabeth - both as Princess and Queen - had corgis right up until her death, with the monarch owning more than 30 corgis throughout her reign.

Many of her corgis were direct descendants from Susan, who was given to her as an 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

In 2021, the Queen was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by the Duke of York while staying in lockdown at Windsor.

The puppies kept the delighted monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and Buckingham Palace and the royals were dealing with the bitter fallout from Megxit and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

But the monarch was devastated when five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, in the aftermath of Philip’s death.

He was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.