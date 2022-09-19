23 poignant pictures from the Long Walk as Queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for Committal Service at St George's Chapel
The royal family have gathered at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s committal service after the nation said farewell to the late monarch.
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travelled down the Long Walk for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel.
The Queen’s long journey to her final resting place – and to be reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh – began in Balmoral on the day of her death and will end with her interment at the castle’s St George’s Chapel this evening.
The Queen's Committal Service: What is the service being held at Windsor Castle, what happens at it, who breaks the Wand of Office, and who is invited?
In a touching gesture the late Queen’s two faithful friends, her corgis Muick and Sandy, were part of the day and made an appearance.
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, also stood as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service