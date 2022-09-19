LiveQueen Elizabeth II funeral: Queen's coffin begins procession towards Wellington Arch on State Gun Carriage
A nation is set to pay respects to the The Queen one final time as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.
Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
The Queen’s coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage.
The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.
Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor this afternoon.
The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.
The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Queen’s coffin begins procession towards Wellington Arch on State Gun Carriage
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:41
As the procession left Westminster Abbey for Wellington Arch, members of the royal family watched on.
The Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex were seen looking sombre as the King and his siblings marched off.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood in front of their mother, with George looking directly at the coffin as it passed.
The Queen’s coffin, followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York and the Princess Royal, has begun its procession towards Wellington Arch after it was placed back onto the State Gun Carriage.
The route is being lined by the armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.
The Queen’s funeral has concluded.
The Queen’s Coffin will be borne in Procession out of Westminster Abbey, returning to the Gun Carriage for the Procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, before travelling to Windsor for the Committal Service in St George’s Chapel.
Afterwards, the bells of Westminster Abbey will be rung, fully muffled, as is the tradition following the Funeral of the Sovereign.
The Queen’s funeral has drawn to a close with a lament played by The Sovereign’s piper and her coffin has been carried from Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.
Crowds who gathered in Hyde Park and Green Park in central London to listen to a broadcast of the funeral could be heard applauding after the national anthem was played.
Members of the crowd on the Long Walk sang along to the national anthem as it sounded from the big screens.
The lyrics God Save Our Gracious King rang out from the public as they stood still to pay their respects to the Queen.