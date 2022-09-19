LiveQueen Elizabeth II funeral: Queen's coffin arrives in Windsor ahead of Committal Service
The Queen is to be buried following a state funeral for Her Majesty.
Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
The Queen’s coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage.
The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.
As the hearse left Wellington Arch just before 2pm the national anthem was sung while the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.
The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family are following the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George’s Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.
Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden were among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor this afternoon.
Queen’s coffin begins procession towards Wellington Arch on State Gun Carriage
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service
In a touching gesture the late Queen’s two faithful friends, her corgis Muick and Sandy, were part of the day and made an appearance.
The King and other members of the Royal Family have re-joined the funeral procession behind the Queen’s coffin.
Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were among those who met the procession at the Quadrangle, as it moves towards Engine Court.
Minute Guns are being fired by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery from a position on the East Lawn as the coffin heads in the direction of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel.
The Castle’s Sebastopol and Curfew Tower bells also tolled as the State Hearse continued its journey.
Crowds in Windsor sang the national anthem as they watched the state funeral while awaiting the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.
Thousands of mourners poured through Windsor and Eton to line the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s coffin will arrive for a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel.
People watched the state funeral and procession in London from big screens positioned along the road.
The largely black-clad crowd fell silent and the atmosphere grew sombre as the Last Post sounded and a two-minute silence followed.
Many then began to sing the national anthem when it played from the speakers afterwards.
The lyrics “God save our gracious King” rang out across Windsor while people bowed their heads and wiped tears from their eyes.
Thousands of people fell silent, held their phones aloft and waved flags as the Queen’s coffin passed along the Long Walk towards St George’s Chapel.
The crowd was so dense that those at the back could only view the procession through their phones held high on selfie sticks.
Children sat on their parents’ shoulders and some clapped as the procession passed by.
Silence fell among crowds of mourners as the state hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin turned into the Long Walk in the final stretch of her journey to Windsor Castle.
The hearse is travelling in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, which is lined by members of the armed forces.
The crowds, made up of people of all ages, who flanked the Long Walk, fell quiet as the sound of drummers in the procession grew louder.
Children were lifted on adults’ shoulders and camera phones were raised in the air as people struggled to get a glimpse of the scene.
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel