LiveQueen Elizabeth II funeral: Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
The Queen is to be buried following a state funeral for Her Majesty.
The Queen was laid to rest following 70 years of service after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.
The Queen’s coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage.
The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.
As the hearse left Wellington Arch just before 2pm the national anthem was sung while the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.
The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family are following the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George’s Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.
Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden were among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Hundreds of thousands lined the Queen’s funeral procession that carried the monarch from lying in state at Westminster Hall to her state funeral and on to Windsor Castle for the committal service.
Read More
Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 17:41
That’s about all we have time for, but thanks for your company today and throughout the week as we’ve been running a series of live blogs.
There’s only one way to end and that is by sharing Alistair Grant’s read on the Queen’s funeral.
“It began with a moment of exquisite choral beauty and ended with the lament of a lone piper.” Full story HERE
The Queen was laid to rest following 70 years of service after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.
For the woman who was never meant to be sovereign, the Queen fulfilled her pledge to serve nation and Commonwealth and came to earn the respect of many – from world leaders to the public.
Her grieving family walked behind her coffin throughout the long day, a simple but public tribute, and the emotion was clear to see on the face of the King, who looked close to tears during the earlier Westminster Abbey state funeral service.
The service ended with the Sovereign Piper playing the lament A Salute to the Royal Fendersmith from the doorway between the chapel and the dean’s cloister, with the music gradually fading away as he walked towards the deanery.
The Archbishop of Canterbury then concluded the service with a blessing before the congregation sang the national anthem.
The Queen’s coffin has been lowered into the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.
As the coffin was lowered, the Dean of Windsor recited Psalm 103, which
includes the traditional line: “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul”.
He also offered the commendation – a prayer in which the deceased is entrusted to God’s mercy.
The Garter King of Arms then pronounced the styles and titles of the Queen.
The Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre, have been removed from the Queen’s coffin and placed onto the altar of St George’s Chapel by the Dean of Windsor.
The final hymn was sung as the King prepared to drape the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin.
Once in place, the colour was then accompanied by the Lord Chamberlain’s Wand of Office, which he symbolically broke.
The purpose of breaking the wand is to create a symmetry with the three Instruments of State that had been removed from the coffin.
The Duke of Sussex and Princess Charlotte shared a moment during the service at St George’s Chapel.
Princess Charlotte was seen adjusting her hat before looking over at her uncle.
Harry then briefly looked up and caught her eye and smiled at the princess.