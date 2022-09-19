The Queen was laid to rest following 70 years of service after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.

The Queen’s coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage.

The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

As the hearse left Wellington Arch just before 2pm the national anthem was sung while the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.

The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family are following the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George’s Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden were among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of thousands lined the Queen’s funeral procession that carried the monarch from lying in state at Westminster Hall to her state funeral and on to Windsor Castle for the committal service.