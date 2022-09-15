Queen Elizabeth II death: Princess Anne back on daily duties in Scotland following death of mother

Despite the gruelling duties and deep grief of the past week, the Princes Royal, accompanied by her husband, Commander Tim Laurence, met with members of the public on Thursday and received well wishes after arriving in Scotland on an early-morning helicopter flight.

Arriving at Glasgow City Chambers, the Princess Royal was cheered by the waiting public before being met by Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren.

Anne viewed the flowers left for her mother, Elizabeth II. She thanked members of the crowd for their sympathies.

Gina Lowe, from Charing Cross, handed a written tribute to the Queen to the Princess Royal.

Mrs Lowe told reporters: "I was honoured that she accepted it and as she walked over to the City Chambers, I could see her reading it. I was very touched."

Inside the City Chambers, Princess Anne met representatives from ten charities whose patron was Elizabeth II, including Friends of Glasgow Cathedral, the Royal British Legion of Scotland, the YMCA and the Royal Scottish Society of Arts.

Princess Royal, Anne, speaks to the crowd as she visits Glasgow City Chambers, on September 15, 2022, in Glasgow. Picture: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Photographs of the Queen’s numerous visits to Glasgow were on display, with a quartet from The Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing a selection of music.

After leaving Glasgow Airport by helicopter, the Princess travelled to Waverley Home, which cares for the elderly, in Galashiels. Workers had been made aware of the visit on Wednesday.

Diane Millar, senior support worker at Waverley, said: “The princess seemed really calm, she was so nice – she probably made us feel calm.

"She took time to speak to us, asked if we were local, how long we had worked there and then she went on to speak to residents.

The Princess Royal speaks to members of the public during a visit to Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which Queen Elizabeth II was Patron. John Linton/PA Wire

"Those who were able stood up and curtsied to her. It was a lovely visit.”

Outside, the Princess Royal then met a group of senior Galashiels Academy pupils along with their head teacher Kevin Ryalls. Anne was then introduced to group of veterans from the area.

Scottish Borders Council convener, Cllr Watson McAteer, said: "It is always a great honour for the area to host members of the royal family and given the recent passing of Her Majesty, this will be a particularly poignant event."

The princess’s return to Scotland comes a week after the death of her mother at Balmoral.

Earlier, Anne revealed she shared the last 24 hours of her mother’s life at the family's Deeside retreat.

On Sunday, she followed her mother’s coffin on an extraordinary 180-mile journey on Sunday from Balmoral to Edinburgh via Aberdeen, a journey that took more than six hours.

On Monday, she then followed the coffin on foot as it moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, where she made history as the first woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes, when male members of the royal family traditionally stand guard during the lying in state of a relative.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne joined her siblings as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin en-route from Buckingham Place to lie in state at Westminster Hall.

Princess Royal returned south this evening after leaving the Borders by helicopter, shortly after 4:15pm.

The visit came as it was confirmed the Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in Holyrood Park on the “doorstep” of the former monarch’s “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital.

Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Members of the royal family stayed at the palace, at the foot of the Royal Mile, while ceremonial events took place in the city in the days following her death.

Council leader Cammy Day said the screening would provide an opportunity “for us all to come together and pay our final respects to the Queen”.

He said: “I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in the Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has confirmed schools across Scotland will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Most local authority-run nurseries will also close, but public transport is expected to operate as normal.

ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper train services are expected to operate a normal service on Monday, as are Edinburgh trams and CalMac ferries.

Speaking about plans to broadcast the funeral in Holyrood Park, Mr Day said: “We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch.

“As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing, and I want to thank the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly.

“And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.