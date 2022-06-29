Those trying to get a view over Killiecrankie in the Highlands are now being kept back from a popular viewpoint with a new run of fence.

Network Rail has renewed more than a kilometre of fence to keep the public safely separated from the tracks.

There have been ongoing issues with trespass in the area due to people taking short-cuts to and from designated footpaths and from those wanting to take photographs of the scenery and passing trains.

Network Rail worked with the landowner, National Trust for Scotland, to agree appropriate fencing that would secure the railway while respecting the scenic nature of the area.

Jonathan Callis, Senior Asset Engineer, Network Rail said, “Network Rail has a legal obligation to keep the railway boundary secure to protect those travelling on trains and those using the area adjacent to the railway for social or recreational activities.

The new fence has been put up by the railway line at Killiecrankie to stop photographers trespassing to get a perfect shot. PIC: Network Rail.

“At Killiecrankie, the renewal of the fencing was needed to secure the railway boundary, but also to reduce the risk from trespass. Our approach to designing and delivering the project was informed by discussions with the National Trust for Scotland and reflected the fact that it is an area people regularly visit to enjoy walking trails, the natural environment and the spectacular views it affords.

“We are grateful to the National Trust for their support and cooperation throughout this work.”

The fence runs by the viaduct which runs through the Pass of Killiecrankie alongside the River Garry, which sits deep in the gorge surrounded by a spectacular canopy of decidious trees.

At the northern end of the pass, Soldier’s Leap marks the spot where Donald McBean, a government soldier, reportedly jumped five-and-a-half metres across the river to avoid capture following the Jacobite victory at the Battle of Killiecrankie in July 1689.

Ruth Alexander, Visitor Services Supervisor at NTS, which runs the Killiecrankie Visitor Centre, said: “I am really impressed with Network Rail’s approach to this project.