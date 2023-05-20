All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Military 'increasingly unlikely' to assist with Highland ferry service

It is looking “increasingly unlikely” that the military will need to provide a vessel to replace a key Highlands ferry route, the local authority has said.

By Alison Campsie
Published 20th May 2023, 16:40 BST

The Corran Ferry route is currently only carrying foot passengers to the Ardnamurchan peninsula after a relief vessel broke down.

This means those wanting to take a vehicle across face a 42-mile round trip rather than the five-minute ferry crossing of Loch Linnhe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since April, a team from the Ministry of Defence was called in to assess if the military could provide a replacement service until Highland Council's service is restored.

The Corran FerryThe Corran Ferry
The Corran Ferry

This could have been provided via landing craft operated by the UK military.

However, Highland Council has now said one of its own vessels will be returning in early June and the military help would probably not be needed.

A spokesman said: “Discussions with the Ministry of Defence around options for the Corran Ferry service have been extremely positive, however, it is looking increasingly unlikely that we will pursue this option. We are still anticipating the return of one of our vessels in early June.”

SNP MP Ian Blackford – who represents Ross, Skye and Lochaber – said the tidal waters in Loch Linnhe made finding a suitable replacement difficult.

He told the BBC: “It ran into the same problems with potential local providers, and that is the tides at the Corran Narrows are such that we couldn’t be in a position to offer a service we would want to.

“So we are really having to wait for the vessels coming back and hopefully that is something that can happen sooner rather than later.”

Related topics:Ian BlackfordHighlandBBC