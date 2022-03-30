Now, Binnhill Tower at Kinfauns near Perth has gone on the market for offers over £80,000, with the sale presenting a “Grand Designs-style" opportunity for the next owner of the former laird’s observatory.

Binnhill Tower was built in the early 1800s by Lord Francis Grey, of neighbouring Kinfauns Castle, so he could enjoy the panoramic views over Loch Tay and the Lomond Hills with his guests.

Now, the current owner, who bought the Gothic-style tower in 2015, said she hoped someone would carry on “the dream” of restoring the four-storey property and turning it into a family home.

Binnhill Tower at Kinfauns, near Perth, is a familiar landmark with those travelling north on the A90. PIC: Thorntons.

Vicki Galligan, 39, of Dundee, a clinician at Ninewells Hospital’s A&E department, said she was “sad” to put the tower up for sale.

She said: “We bought the property when my son was born in 2015 with the intention of renovating it. The dream would have been to live there part/full-time.

“It’s an amazing local landmark that’s clearly visible from the carriageway and much loved with the locals.

The four-storey tower was built in the early 1900s as an observatory for the local laird. PIC: Bruce Hope/Thorntons.

“I am sad to put it on the market but hopefully someone else will carry on our dreams and restore it.”

The B-listed tower is surrounded by mature woodlands and is a prominent landmark for those heading north on the A90 past Perth.

A spokesman for Thorntons estate agents in the city said the sale was a “truly rare and unique opportunity for anyone seeking a historic and romantic building that is ripe for a Grand Designs-style transformation”.

The third storey of the tower, which has windows on all four walls and which leads to the the roof terrace. PIC: Bruce Hope/Thorntons.

The tower, which offers stunning views over the Carse of Gowrie, is reached by a path through the woods.

An arched front door opens into a ground-floor space, which would likely make the main living area, with an octagonal spiral staircase leading up to the first floor.

The estate agent said: “This level has the benefit of a southwest-facing gothic window to capture the sublime vista that unfolds below the tower.

“One could easily envision a modern kitchen here and cooking under the inspiration of the far-reaching views.”

The Gothic-style tower has stunning views over the River Tay and the Lomond Hills. PIC: Thorntons.

The third floor has windows on all four walls and leads up to a roof terrace from where the full “idyllic” panorama can be taken in.

“This floor would be perfect as a bedroom, especially as it provides access to the tower's roof terrace a magnificent vantage point with all-round views as far as the eye can see, encompassing woodlands, open countryside, and the rolling banks of the River Tay,” the estate agent added.

Recently, the property has undergone some repair work, including the replacement of joists and the addition of a roof to make it water tight, although planning permission to restore the tower and convert it into a dwelling has now lapsed.

Binhill is not connected to any services at present, it is understood.

A small footprint of land is included in the sale, although Forestry and Land Scotland, which owns much of the surrounding woodland, may be open to discussions with the new owner.

The tower was last owned by the late architect Gavin Alston, who held the property for around 20 years. It was sold in 2015 after being marketed on the Gumtree website for offers over £28,000.

The current owner said she was "sad" to sell the tower but hoped someone would "continue the dream" of renovating the landmark. PIC: Thorntons.

