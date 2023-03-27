All Sections
Inspirational Scottish Women: The 10 most inspiring Scottish Women of all time, according to our readers - including Nicola Sturgeon

Here are the 10 most inspiring Scottish Women of all time, as voted for by Scotsman readers.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:25 BST

Over the decades, Scotland has laid claim to some of the most inspirational and strong women in history. To name them all would require a book, so instead we decided to ask our readers who they felt were the 10 most inspirational Scottish women of all time.

From activists to artists to politicians, Scotland has laid claim to some of the most powerful and inspiring women to have ever walked the planet.

Here’s who our reader voted for as the most inspirational Scottish women ever...

Scotland's most inspiring woman - according to our readers - is Mary Queen Of Scots. She was the Queen of Scotland from 14 December 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567.

1. Mary Queen Of Scots

The founder of Scottish Women's Hospital, Eliza Maud "Elsie" Inglis was a Scottish doctor, surgeon, teacher, suffragist and all round inspirational women who made a huge difference to the life of many women.

2. Elsie Inglis

Many of our readers cited outgoing SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon as the most inspiring Scottish women due to her work as First Minster over the last eight years.

3. Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish singer Annie Lennox is one of the most iconic in the music business - scoring a string of hits both as a solo artist and with 80s band Eurythmics.

4. Annie Lennox

