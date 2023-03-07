All Sections
Best Scottish Actresses 2023: The 10 best Scottish actors of all time on International Women's Day

Awash with acting talent, these 10 popular stars are the best that Scotland have ever produced – according to Scotsman readers. Do you agree with our list?

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Historic architecture, a solid brand of humour and some of the most breathtaking views the world over – Scotland has offered much to the world. However, while the country is indeed recognised for all the above, its contribution to the arts world is perhaps one of its most important roles over the last 100 years or more.

Producing a number of outstanding artists, actors, musicians and comics, it has to be said that Scotland has offered more than most when it comes to the world’s most iconic creatives.

But who does the Scottish public see as the best actress to have ever been produced on Scottish shores?

We couldn’t decide, so we left to the decision to our readers…

Here is the list of the 10 best Scottish actresses of all time. Do you agree with the list?

Kelly McDonald was voted the best ever Scottish actress by our readers. The Glasgow born actress stars in blockbuster hit TV shows and films such as Brave, Boardwalk Empire and No Country For Old Men.

1. Kelly McDonald

Photo: Gareth Cattermole

One of the most versatile acting stars on the planet, Tilda Swinton may have been born in London but has, on countless occasions, cited she is Scottish due to her heritage. Swinton, 62, has starred in countless big hits - namely Doctor Strange, Only Lovers Left Alive and Suspiria.

2. Tilda Swinton

Photo: Marc Piasecki

A winner of numerous Oscars, the late, great Deborah Kerr completes our top three. She sadly died in 2007 but left us with so many great movies such as The King And I.

3. Deborah Kerr

Photo: Keystone

With starring roles in Monarch of the Glen, Wild At Heart and River City, Glasgow born actress Dawn Steele is one of the most loved Scottish TV ever.

4. Dawn Steele

Photo: Gareth Cattermole

