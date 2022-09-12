The Queen’s coffin is currently in Edinburgh following a 6 hour cortege from Balmoral, with the coffin of Her Majesty set to leave Scotland on Tuesday.

Having travelled from St Giles’ Cathedral, the coffin will leave in an RAF aircraft from Edinburgh Airport in the early evening, arriving into RAF Northolt.

The Princess Royal, accompanied her husband by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will accompany the coffin.

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Princess Royal stand solemnly as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

At Edinburgh Airport, the coffin will be conveyed onto the aircraft by an RAF Bearer Party and a Guard of Honour will be formed by The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

There will be a Royal Salute when it arrives and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will also be present.

As the aircraft leaves, the Guard of Honour will give a final Royal Salute. The Band will play one verse of the National Anthem.

At RAF Northolt, the Bearer Party and Guard of Honour will be formed by The Queen’s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment). The Bearer Party will convey the coffin to the state hearse.

The Guard of Honour will present arms on the arrival of the coffin and remain in that position until the state hearse has departed the airfield.

The state hearse will then convey the coffin to Buckingham Palace. The route will be via the A40, Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner and Constitution Hill, arriving at the Centre Gate Centre Arch of Buckingham Palace