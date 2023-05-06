All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
19 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
59 minutes ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
14 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
15 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
16 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
19 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Crowds gather ahead of Coronation of King Charles III

A huge security operation is swinging into action as thousands gather in London for the Coronation

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 6th May 2023, 07:13 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 07:25 BST
 Comment

Crowds are gathering ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III in London later this morning.

The event will bring together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

friends of the couple, with Charles’ estranged son the Duke of Sussex expected to attend.

Police officers and security employees gather on The Mall ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen CamillaPolice officers and security employees gather on The Mall ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Police officers and security employees gather on The Mall ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Read More
When is Charles crowned King? All the key timings for the coronation of King Cha...

Invited guests include David and Victoria Beckham, musician Lionel Richie, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Jill Biden but her husband President Joe Biden will not be attending. First Minister Humza Yousaf will also attend,

The day will be a display of pomp and pageantry, with the nation’s Armed Forces promising a “spectacular” event when the King and Queen process through the streets of the capital.

The event is the military’s largest ceremonial operation since Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, with 9,000 servicemen and women deployed and 7,000 of these performing ceremonial and supporting roles.

People gather at the Mall to watch the coronation processionPeople gather at the Mall to watch the coronation procession
People gather at the Mall to watch the coronation procession

A relaxed looking Charles went on a walkabout in The Mall on the eve of the coronation on Friday with the Prince and Princess of Wales, whose son Prince George will be one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

During the surprise event Kate described the coronation, which will also see Queen Camilla crowned, as a “great moment for celebration” and when quizzed about her children replied they were “Excited, a bit nervous obviously with a big day ahead – can’t wait actually”.

A massive security and policing operation, dubbed Golden Orb, is under way that will see 11,500 police officers on duty on Saturday alongside more than 9,000 military personnel taking part in the ceremony.

The policing plan has been re-examined after a security incident outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening when a man who allegedly had a knife threw shotgun cartridges over the palace gates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Representatives from the nation’s faith communities will play an active role in the coronation of a monarch for the first time in history.

The archbishop described the service as “foremost an act of Christian worship” but said new elements reflected the “diversity of our contemporary society”.

New ground has been broken in other areas, from the inclusion of female bishops for the first time, to the use of Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic languages.

But the inclusion of the homage of the people, an invitation for those watching to make their own pledge to Charles, has provoked criticism with broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a friend of Charles who wrote the King’s authorised biography, saying the monarch would find it “abhorrent”.

Related topics:Charles IIIJoe BidenCoronationLondon
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.