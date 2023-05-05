When is Charles crowned King? All the key timings for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

Here is a rundown of the timings for coronation day

King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

– 6am Viewing areas open along the procession route.

– 7.15-8.30am Guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.

– 9am General congregation to be seated inside the Abbey. Pre-coronation music begins.

– 9.30-9.55am Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the Abbey.

– By 10am The sovereign’s escort will be in position at Buckingham Palace.

– 10am Procession of faith leaders and ecumenical leaders through Westminster Abbey.

– 10.15am Procession of Commonwealth realms through the Abbey

– 10.20am The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the King’s procession.

– 10.25am Members of foreign royal families arrive at the Great West Door of the Abbey.

– 10.35am Members of the royal family arrive at the Great West Door.

– 10.45am The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at the West Gate of the Abbey.

– 10.50am The equerry and pages of honour to the King, equerry and pages of honour and companions to the Queen arrive at the West Gate to await the arrival of the King and Queen.

– 10.53am The King and Queen arrive at the West Gate of the Abbey. The state trumpeters of the Household Cavalry, stationed in the Abbey, sound a fanfare.

The King’s procession, led by the Cross of Wales, begins.

– 10.54am The Abbey bells are rung.

– 11am The coronation service begins.

The King has a moment of silent prayer. The Archbishop of Canterbury gives an introduction.

During the recognition, the King stands in the coronation theatre and turns to show himself to the people at each of the four directions – east, south, west and north.

He is presented with the coronation bible and takes the oath, and then prays aloud with the King’s Prayer.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reads the Epistle and the archbishop delivers his sermon.

The King takes off his crimson robe of state and wears a simple white shirt for the private anointing with holy oil in the coronation chair behind a screen, in the most sacred part of the ceremony.

The Prince of Wales steps forward to help dress the King in the golden brocaded cloak, the imperial mantle – or robe royal.

– 12pm approx – The crowning – the King is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury with St Edward’s Crown.

A fanfare sounds. The Abbey bells ring for two minutes and a gun salute is fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery stationed at Horse Guards Parade.

Gun salutes at the Tower of London are fired by the Honourable Artillery Company, and at all saluting stations throughout the UK, Gibraltar, Bermuda, and ships at sea.

The archbishop pays homage, followed by the Prince of Wales’s homage of royal blood, and then the new homage of the people takes place.

The Queen is anointed with holy oil in full public view in her chair of estate.

The Lord’s Prayer is said and the King and Queen take holy communion.

The national anthem is sung and the King’s outward procession, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, makes its way to the Great West Door, where the King receives a greeting by leaders and representatives from different faith communities.

– 1pm approx – The grand coronation procession departs the Abbey, with the King and Queen in the Gold State Coach and the Prince and Princess of Wales in the next carriage. The Abbey bells will ring.

– 1.45pm – The King and Queen appear on the West Terrace at Buckingham Palace for a royal salute with the UK and Commonwealth armed forces