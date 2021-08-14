Access route to remote Munro blocked by rail company

A popular access route to Ben Alder in the Central Highlands has been blocked. PIC: S.Meek/geograph.org

Network Rail Scotland has locked gates at a crossing at Dalwhinnie on the Highland main line, a popular access route among walkers and cyclists heading to Ben Alder.

Ramblers Scotland and Ben Alder Estate said the gates had been locked without consultation, according to a report by BBC Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Alder is one of the most remote of Scotland's 282 Munros - mountains over 3,000ft (914.4m).

The shortest route to the base of the mountain is from Corrour Station, the highest railway station in the UK, which can be reached only by train or a 20-minute journey on foot, but many hillwalkers and cyclists use the Dalwhinnie crossing instead.

Network Rail Scotland said the crossing had been closed due to health and safety risks, particularly given an increased number of users.

An alternative crossing point was available a mile further along the line, through a tunnel underneath the track, the company told the broadcaster.

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said people had a legal right to use the crossing under access laws and that legal action may be pursued.

He told BBC Scotland the closure could be challenged in court, but this would be a "costly and slow" route.

Mr Paddy said he hoped Network Rail Scotland would be open to discussions about re-opening the gate.

Jen Dickinson, of Dalwhinnie Community Council, said people were now climbing over the gate with ruckscacks and bikes, and taking longer to clear the track than before.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.