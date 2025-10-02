The road is still closed following the accident at 6:40am.

A major motorway connecting Scotland to England has been shut after an accident early on Thursday morning involving an HGV.

Cumbria Police said emergency services had attended a “serious collision” on the A74(M) and M6 motorways at about 6:40am.

The crash was reported at 6:42am this morning | Google Maps

The latest update from Traffic Scotland said the A74(M) is closed southbound after Junction 22.

A diversion is in place with traffic being off the route and Junction 22. The diversion on the A47 (M) northbound is being managed by Cumbria Police.

Delays of around 20 minutes are being reported.

The A74 (M) is closed north and southbound at the border with Cumbria.

In an earlier statement, Cumbria Police warned the road would be closed for “some time”.