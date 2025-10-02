A74 crash: Motorway linking Scotland to England still shut after 'serious' collision involving HGV
A major motorway connecting Scotland to England has been shut after an accident early on Thursday morning involving an HGV.
Cumbria Police said emergency services had attended a “serious collision” on the A74(M) and M6 motorways at about 6:40am.
The latest update from Traffic Scotland said the A74(M) is closed southbound after Junction 22.
A diversion is in place with traffic being off the route and Junction 22. The diversion on the A47 (M) northbound is being managed by Cumbria Police.
Delays of around 20 minutes are being reported.
The A74 (M) is closed north and southbound at the border with Cumbria.
In an earlier statement, Cumbria Police warned the road would be closed for “some time”.
The BBC has reported the accident had an impact on nearby Gretna primary with one class shut due to a staff member being unable to get to the school.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.