Two women have died and a man is seriously injured following a two-car crash in Moray .

The collision happened on the A98, close to Enzie near Buckie, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday and involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Peugeot 2008.

Police said the 32-year-old woman driver of the Vauxhall and the 77-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Peugeot were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 77-year-old man who was driving the Peugeot was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary , where hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Sergeant Dave Cooper , from the road policing unit in Elgin, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who died.

"An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and we would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to officers, or those who have any dashcam footage that may capture either vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward."