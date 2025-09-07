MoonWalk 2025: Walkers light up Edinburgh's streets for final time after 19 years - in pictures

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Walkers in brightly-coloured bras took to the streets for the last event before it moves city for 2026.

Saturday night marked the last time Scotland’s famous night-time MoonWalk lit up Edinburgh, after 19 years of the annual breast cancer fundraiser.

Hundreds of walkers decorated in homemade, brightly-coloured bras set off from Holyrood Park at 10.30pm and took to capital’s streets to walk a half or full marathon, known as a half or full moon.

To guide their path, iconic buildings across the Edinburgh skyline were also lit up pink, including Edinburgh Castle, Lloyds on the Mound, the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Balmoral Hotel.

The event was first staged by the breast cancer charity Walk the Walk in 2006 and has since raised £22 million. But this year, the charity announced this year’s event would be the last - with the popular fundraiser moving to another city from next year.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures as hundreds of women, men and young people took on the challenge.

Five women sport multi-coloured bras ready to take to the streets of Edinburgh for charity

1. Edinburgh Moon Walk

Five women sport multi-coloured bras ready to take to the streets of Edinburgh for charity | Walk the Walk

Photo Sales
MSP for the Lothian Region, Sue Webber (centre), with her EH Moonbabes team, who took on the full 26.2 miles

2. Edinburgh Moon Walk

MSP for the Lothian Region, Sue Webber (centre), with her EH Moonbabes team, who took on the full 26.2 miles | Walk the Walk

Photo Sales
Kitted out with fishnet arm sleeves, face gems and sequins, these walkers capture the party atmosphere of the annual event

3. Edinburgh Moon Walk

Kitted out with fishnet arm sleeves, face gems and sequins, these walkers capture the party atmosphere of the annual event | Walk the Walk

Photo Sales
Participants in fancy dress toured some of Edinburgh's most iconic buildings, which were lit up in pink for the event

4. Edinburgh Moon Walk

Participants in fancy dress toured some of Edinburgh's most iconic buildings, which were lit up in pink for the event | Walk the Walk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WalkersEdinburghScotlandCancerBreast Cancer
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice