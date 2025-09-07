Saturday night marked the last time Scotland’s famous night-time MoonWalk lit up Edinburgh, after 19 years of the annual breast cancer fundraiser.

Hundreds of walkers decorated in homemade, brightly-coloured bras set off from Holyrood Park at 10.30pm and took to capital’s streets to walk a half or full marathon, known as a half or full moon.

To guide their path, iconic buildings across the Edinburgh skyline were also lit up pink, including Edinburgh Castle, Lloyds on the Mound, the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Balmoral Hotel.

The event was first staged by the breast cancer charity Walk the Walk in 2006 and has since raised £22 million. But this year, the charity announced this year’s event would be the last - with the popular fundraiser moving to another city from next year.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures as hundreds of women, men and young people took on the challenge.

Five women sport multi-coloured bras ready to take to the streets of Edinburgh for charity

MSP for the Lothian Region, Sue Webber (centre), with her EH Moonbabes team, who took on the full 26.2 miles

Kitted out with fishnet arm sleeves, face gems and sequins, these walkers capture the party atmosphere of the annual event