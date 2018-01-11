Meryl Streep says Oprah Winfrey has the ‘qualities’ to become US president

Meryl Streep has declared Oprah Winfrey “sets the bar pretty high” and has displayed the qualities needed by a presidential candidate.

The American actress said the talk show host, who has sparked speculation she could run for US president following her speech about equality at the Golden Globes, could help inspire other potential candidates.

Streep, 68, told a press conference for her film The Post: “I think Oprah showed what a presidential candidate should talk like, what language and passion and principle they should have, what rhetoric can rouse in people and how important it is to people to feel that and get that encouragement.

“That’s the voice of a leader. Whether she’s leading us to the candidate we need or whether she is the candidate, she sets the bar pretty high.”

Streep and her The Post co-star Tom Hanks have already shared their backing of Winfrey, 63, to succeed Donald Trump in the White House.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Streep praised Winfrey’s business acumen, saying: “She’s run a major corporation that didn’t go bankrupt three of four or however many times.

“Yeah, I think she’s more than qualified. Intellectually she’s qualified. Her energy, her stamina, her passion. I think she’s more than qualified.”

Hanks joked he would take the role of Winfrey’s vice-president, adding: “I just hope President Winfrey gives me occasional rides on Air Force One.”

Asked about the future of the Time’s Up campaign – a movement against sexual harassment – Streep told the press conference it was a “global seismic change that is happening”.

She added: “Somebody said it’s like an airplane being put together as we are going down the runway to take off.

“It’s a growing thing and most heartening is that it doesn’t feel like a one-off. It hasn’t gone away and I don’t think it will.

“I don’t think we will go backwards.”

Streep was among a large number of stars dressing in black at Sunday’s Golden Globes to support the Time’s Up initiative and she also took activist Ai-jen Poo to the ceremony as her guest.

Streep stars as the former publisher of The Washington Post Katharine Graham opposite Hanks as its editor Ben Bradlee in Steven Spielberg’s new film The Post, about the newspaper’s publishing of the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

The Post is released in UK cinemas tomorrow week.

